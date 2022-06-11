Previous
Boarding the Llala by leananiemand
13 / 365

Boarding the Llala

The MV Ilala is a passenger ship connecting the south of Malawi to the north.
The ferry is old (more than 70 years) and famous for being late due to maintenance, but it offers an unparalleled perspective of life in Malawi.
The arrival of the Ilala caused quite a stir as only three stops are equipped with an actual pier. At all the other harbours, the ship stops near the coast; the distance depends on the water depth, usually a few hundred meters.
Landing and boarding are by local fishermen and the two small life boats of the Ilala. It’s a time consuming process and quite a spectacle.
Leana Niemand

@leananiemand
In a moment of madness, I sold almost all my possessions and set off by bicycle from my doorstep in Cape Town, South Africa. This...
