The Ilala ferry, Malawi by leananiemand
14 / 365

The Ilala ferry, Malawi

A stop at Likoma Island came with the usual scramble for cargo and passengers, a process that can take up to 5 hours. We understood there was one more island stop before Nkhata Bay, although we will be lucky to be off the ferry by midnight.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Leana Niemand

@leananiemand
In a moment of madness, I sold almost all my possessions and set off by bicycle from my doorstep in Cape Town, South Africa. This...
