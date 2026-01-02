Previous
My word for the year_FMSPAD by leanneu
2 / 365

My word for the year_FMSPAD

Vegetables.
I know I don't eat enough of them.
I know I feel better when I eat them.
I know I need to focus on eating more.

My goal is to eat vegetables with every meal.

THIS is part of my breakfast.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Leanne

@leanneu
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact