A new habit_FMSPAD

NEW HABIT - Read at least one chapter per day.

Last year, I started crocheted book blanket to encourage me to read more, and to spend less time doom-scrolling. I began the year well, and finished strong, but ended up 3 books short of my adjusted (up) target, with18 books read. Way more books than I've read in a long time, and it gave Mel and I a common interest, and something else to chat about. I also ended up crocheting her a blanket for Christmas, with my new found hobby.



I will continue my book blanket in 2026, with the help of my Storygraph App, Mel's suggestions, op shops and piles of books I've already collected along the way.



With one book down, and another half done, I'm off to another good start.