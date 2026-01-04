Previous
Morning light_FMSPAD by leanneu
4 / 365

Morning light_FMSPAD

I thought about this promot a lot. Sleeping in a hotel room, the morning light streams through tge end of the curtains, belying what time it is. But not enough for a good FAD photo...

Fast forward to breakfast, where the sun was shining through the skylights, creating shadows on the wall and buffet.

I love this.

4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Leanne

@leanneu
