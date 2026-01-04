Sign up
Morning light_FMSPAD
I thought about this promot a lot. Sleeping in a hotel room, the morning light streams through tge end of the curtains, belying what time it is. But not enough for a good FAD photo...
Fast forward to breakfast, where the sun was shining through the skylights, creating shadows on the wall and buffet.
I love this.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
365
Galaxy S25 Ultra
4th January 2026 8:42am
blue
,
hotel
,
breakfast
,
morning light
,
fms_pad
