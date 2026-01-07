Something inspiring_FMSPAD

Previous
7 / 365

Very inspiring...
Out and about, and saw this sign for Body Worlds.

Started my exploration and learning immediately by going to the (thoroughly recommended) "Titanic Perth: the human experience" exhibition across the hall.

#fmsphotoaday #fmspad
Leanne

@leanneu
