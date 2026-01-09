Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
Shadow_FMSPAD
I had to play around with lighting and angles to get this shadow.
I like the split image look, and how the shadow starts crisp/clear, then softens.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leanne
@leanneu
8
photos
1
followers
2
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
9th January 2026 4:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
shadows
,
#fms_pad
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close