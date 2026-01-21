Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
Snack_FMSPAD
A small snack to pass the time between finishing, and being able to go home.
Lucky dip selection :)
PS I also had a Caramello Koala :D
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
21st January 2026 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
chocolate
,
snack
,
animal
,
cartoon
,
tasmanian devil
,
#fms_pad
