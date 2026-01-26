Previous
In the kitchen_FMSPAD by leanneu
In the kitchen_FMSPAD

In the kitchen today.
Re-stocked boiled eggs, cleaned the fridge (well, some of it), found some left over Christmas goodies, made hommus and Bonnie made cookies!
Leanne

@leanneu
