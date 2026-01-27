Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Tiny things_FMSPAD
Tiny ants. Everywhere, except when I tried to take their photo! I found these little guys on the lizard cage.
They were moving, so it was tricky, but I do like that you can see their 3 body sections!
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Tags
ants
,
tiny
,
#fms_pad
