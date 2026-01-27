Previous
Tiny things_FMSPAD by leanneu
27 / 365

Tiny ants. Everywhere, except when I tried to take their photo! I found these little guys on the lizard cage.
They were moving, so it was tricky, but I do like that you can see their 3 body sections!
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Leanne

@leanneu
