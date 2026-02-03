Sign up
Hand written note_FMSPAD
This fridge note was from our middle child when she was still living at home. Sometimes, it felt like we were ships in the night with her early rises and early to bed routine, but there was no doubt of her love.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
365
365
Galaxy S25 Ultra
3rd February 2026 9:01pm
note
hand-writing
#fmspad
sticky-note
