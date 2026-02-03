Previous
Hand written note_FMSPAD by leanneu
34 / 365

Hand written note_FMSPAD

This fridge note was from our middle child when she was still living at home. Sometimes, it felt like we were ships in the night with her early rises and early to bed routine, but there was no doubt of her love.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Leanne

@leanneu
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact