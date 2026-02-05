Previous
My outfit today_FMSPAD by leanneu
My shirt matched my shorts, and by the end if the day, after teaching PE outsude, my legs were a similar colour! But I git lots of positive comments about my matchy-matchy outfit :D
Leanne

