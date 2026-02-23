Previous
A gift I received_FMSPAD by leanneu
A gift I received_FMSPAD

My son bought me a Soda Stream, and when I finally figured out how to use it ... a year later.... I wantwd one for school too. So he bought me a 2nd machine. I drink way more bubbly water than I do still water.
Leanne

@leanneu
