A cloud_FMSPAD

63 / 365

This cloud covered the mountain, that we would normally see at the end of the road! We have had sooo much rain, the roadsides and mountains are unusually green, but I am ready for it to clear up!
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Leanne

17% complete

