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A mess_FMSPAD by leanneu
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A mess_FMSPAD

This mess is out the front of our house. Despite her not working, I love the old girl, and don't want to sell her, however, she has become the new "trailer" waiting for a dump run, where we transfer the mess to another ute.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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