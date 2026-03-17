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A game_FMSPAD
A game. I learnt this game in NZ, at a tennis tournament. Our family enjoyed it so much, I bought the expansion pack. I don't think our son has ever lost a game... even starting wirh a 75point handicap :)
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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19th March 2026 6:04am
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