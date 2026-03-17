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A game_FMSPAD by leanneu
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A game_FMSPAD

A game. I learnt this game in NZ, at a tennis tournament. Our family enjoyed it so much, I bought the expansion pack. I don't think our son has ever lost a game... even starting wirh a 75point handicap :)
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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