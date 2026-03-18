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77 / 365
A door_FMSPAD
This door is between our Transition class and some offices. Although the stop sign SHOULD be enough, we needed to replace the handle, to keep some clever kiddos out! :)
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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19th March 2026 3:06pm
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