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A door_FMSPAD by leanneu
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A door_FMSPAD

This door is between our Transition class and some offices. Although the stop sign SHOULD be enough, we needed to replace the handle, to keep some clever kiddos out! :)
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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