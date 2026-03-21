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A tree_FMSPAD
Thus tree has been trimmed back several times, because it used to scrape on the roof, making lots of noise, and hung over the neighbour's fence!
It's the resting place for a couple of our pets.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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21st March 2026 1:29pm
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