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A tree_FMSPAD by leanneu
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A tree_FMSPAD

Thus tree has been trimmed back several times, because it used to scrape on the roof, making lots of noise, and hung over the neighbour's fence!
It's the resting place for a couple of our pets.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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