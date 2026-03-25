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Stick_FMSPAD by leanneu
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Stick_FMSPAD

As I was thinking about how to get a photo of a stick (perhaps the one we keep in our car), I noticed some students fighting over something... this delightful "walking stick". Thank you!
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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