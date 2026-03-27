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Street_FMSPAD
I went to tske a photo of a street that is still underwater after recent rains, but it was dark. Instead, I drove to the top of a hill and took a photo of the streets of our town :)
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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27th March 2026 7:16pm
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