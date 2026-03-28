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My happy place_FMSPAD
My craft space. I love knowing where everything is! My favourite days are when I use supplies I've had for ages, days when I use my gel prints, and days when I make multiple cards. :)
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
87
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2
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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28th March 2026 10:25am
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