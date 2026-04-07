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Wildlife_FMSPAD
Australian wildlife .... Kangaroos wishing me a safe trip to Darwin, (on the flying kangaroo), in Arrernte, tge lical Aboriginal language.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
97
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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7th April 2026 9:09am
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wildlife
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kangaroo
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qantas
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