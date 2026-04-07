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Wildlife_FMSPAD by leanneu
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Wildlife_FMSPAD

Australian wildlife .... Kangaroos wishing me a safe trip to Darwin, (on the flying kangaroo), in Arrernte, tge lical Aboriginal language.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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