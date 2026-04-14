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Mountain/hill_FMSPAD by leanneu
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Mountain/hill_FMSPAD

Mount Gillen, NT.
It used to be a regular hike for locals. Now out of bounds and classified as a 'Sacred site" of the Arrernte Aboriginal People.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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