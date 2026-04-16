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Tiny nature_FMSPAD
A witchetty grub walking on our basketball court. I rescued him so he wasn't squished by the long jumpers!
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
107
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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17th April 2026 10:29am
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