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Wide open spaces_FMSPAD by leanneu
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Wide open spaces_FMSPAD

Preparing for long jump practice. Our groundsman mowed the lawn, and the pit! We had to clean up the sand and grass before we could begin.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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