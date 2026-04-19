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Wide open spaces_FMSPAD
Preparing for long jump practice. Our groundsman mowed the lawn, and the pit! We had to clean up the sand and grass before we could begin.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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16th April 2026 12:05pm
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