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114 / 365
Favourite tree_FMSPAD
Well, not really, but it is a cool tree.
Santa Teresa footy oval.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
115
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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26th April 2026 9:42am
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