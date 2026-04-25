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Sunset_FMSPAD
Not today's photo. This pic is from a Tennis tournament earlier in the month.
It was cloudy today, and I missed sunset because I was at footy.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
8th April 2026 6:40pm
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