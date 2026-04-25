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Sunset_FMSPAD by leanneu
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Sunset_FMSPAD

Not today's photo. This pic is from a Tennis tournament earlier in the month.

It was cloudy today, and I missed sunset because I was at footy.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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