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A cup_FMSPAD by leanneu
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A cup_FMSPAD

This little cup is one of two we bought filled with mulled wine, at Hahndorf, SA.
We could have left the cup, and received a refund of our "cup deposit", but we liked the little Christmas Stocking cups too much.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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