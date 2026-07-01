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182 / 365
A cup_FMSPAD
This little cup is one of two we bought filled with mulled wine, at Hahndorf, SA.
We could have left the cup, and received a refund of our "cup deposit", but we liked the little Christmas Stocking cups too much.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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25th June 2026 8:05pm
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