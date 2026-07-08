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A drink_FMSPAD by leanneu
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A drink_FMSPAD

Soda stream water - the best way to encourage me to drink water when I am not at a tennis event! :)
I usually have a bottle next to me whilst I watch TV. Or doom scroll...
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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