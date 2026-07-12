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Baked goods_FMSPAD by leanneu
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Baked goods_FMSPAD

I baked these Afghan Buscuits.
Very easy. Taste like the chocolate slice Mum used to make.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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