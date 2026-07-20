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CIRCULAR GOOD_FMSPAD
Struggling to get my calories and protein ticked off, I decided on a LARGE cup of hot chocolate protein, in hubby's largest cup.. "King Dad. You're bloody awesome! sorry for swearing xoxoxo"
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
199
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
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20th July 2026 8:04pm
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