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Orange_FMSPAD
This orange [and pink] covered book was from a kick-start fundraiser. I was so glad it got published, and I started reading it soon after it arrived.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
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2nd August 2026 9:52am
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