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Orange_FMSPAD by leanneu
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Orange_FMSPAD

This orange [and pink] covered book was from a kick-start fundraiser. I was so glad it got published, and I started reading it soon after it arrived.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Leanne

@leanneu
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