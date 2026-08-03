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Yellow_FMSPAD
Hubby asked for one thing.... lemons.
I grabbed a bag, but they turned out to be bad. I stopped on the way home and got some fresh ones from the corner shop.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Leanne
@leanneu
202
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365
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Galaxy S25 Ultra
Taken
3rd August 2026 5:35pm
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yellow
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fruit
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lemons
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