Plants from Western Australia by leestevo
45 / 365

Plants from Western Australia

The theme of MFPIAC95 ( My Favorite Photos in a Collage ) challenge is plants.
These plants are from the south west of Western Australia.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
