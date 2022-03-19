Sign up
59 / 365
Sunset at Yorkeys Knob
We had dinner here at Yorkeys Knob Yacht Club with our stepdaughter visiting from Sydney, few weeks ago. A beautiful sunset over the marina,
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
0
0
Lee-Ann
ace
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
1772
photos
77
followers
56
following
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Views
4
2022 - Year 9
SM-G985F
27th February 2022 6:38pm
australia
,
boat
,
queensland
,
cairns
