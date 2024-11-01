Previous
Time to Think by leestevo
Time to Think

On my days off Dave & I used go for a picnic by the beach or go somewhere special for the day. Now I go by myself to reflect and think of my future without Dave.
This pic is taken at Yorkeys Knob north of Cairns where I live nearby.
