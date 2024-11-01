Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
Time to Think
On my days off Dave & I used go for a picnic by the beach or go somewhere special for the day. Now I go by myself to reflect and think of my future without Dave.
This pic is taken at Yorkeys Knob north of Cairns where I live nearby.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009.
69
photos
51
followers
45
following
18% complete
Tags
beach
,
memories
,
dave
