Sweet Potato Flower by leestevo
Sweet Potato Flower

Sweet potato flowers are trumpet-shaped blooms and are similar to morning glory flowers.
These flowers are blooming on my sweet potato vineyard.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009. ...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- how are you enjoying the "stationary" life?
November 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely and dainty
November 18th, 2024  
