72 / 365
Picnic without Dave
My Monday ritual:
Going to the beach for a picnic lunch. Talk to Dave, a pic of him on my phone. Listening to the waves.
Dave and I used to do something on my Mondays off. I miss this.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009. ...
19% complete
View this month »
2022 - Year 9
Galaxy S24 Ultra
18th November 2024 12:29pm
beach
,
picnic
,
australia
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely spot to remember good times and memories. Nothing can take away the grief you must be feeling but I hope you can find a happy place. Take care. xx
November 21st, 2024
