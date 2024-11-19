Previous
Picnic without Dave by leestevo
72 / 365

Picnic without Dave

My Monday ritual:
Going to the beach for a picnic lunch. Talk to Dave, a pic of him on my phone. Listening to the waves.
Dave and I used to do something on my Mondays off. I miss this.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009. ...
19% complete

Babs ace
Looks like a lovely spot to remember good times and memories. Nothing can take away the grief you must be feeling but I hope you can find a happy place. Take care. xx
November 21st, 2024  
