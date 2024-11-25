Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Holloway's Beach
My Monday Ritual:
Going for picnic at a nearby beach. This beach is Holloway's Beach. I had pork rolls for lunch. Bit windy, thats why the water is a bit murky & brown.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009. ...
Tags
beach
,
australia
,
cairns
