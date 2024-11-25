Previous
Holloway's Beach by leestevo
73 / 365

Holloway's Beach

My Monday Ritual:
Going for picnic at a nearby beach. This beach is Holloway's Beach. I had pork rolls for lunch. Bit windy, thats why the water is a bit murky & brown.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009. ...
