Stoney Creek by leestevo
75 / 365

Stoney Creek

After watching the sunrise at Yorkey's Knob (see previous post) went home to have breakfast. Then drove to Stoney Creek, found myself a beautiful watering hole and had a nice refreshing swim. It was beautiful & peaceful & no one around.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia since October 2009. ...
