Sunrise at Kewarra Beach

Happy New Year!

I hope you all had a great Christmas & New Year. I flew down to Sydney to spend a week with family for Christmas with family which was lovely. First Christmas without my husband - Dave which was sad but my 1st Christmas eith my family in 8yrs.



Sorry I have not commenting on your photos. Still grieving, working full-time and managing this big house on my own is tough. I am still making time to see friends & to look after myself.