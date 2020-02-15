Sign up
Previous
Next
165 / 365
Sunset on the Jetty
Picture taken at Point Samson in the Pilbara region of North West Australia. Its a small coastal town near Karratha.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
1
1
Lee-Ann
ace
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
1485
photos
85
followers
64
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 5-6 - 2018-2019
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
15th February 2020 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
australia
,
western australia
,
pilbara
,
karratha
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful light
April 3rd, 2020
