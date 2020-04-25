Previous
Sunrise at Hearsons Cove by leestevo
173 / 365

Sunrise at Hearsons Cove

This morning's sunrise while paying our respect to the Anzac diggers with our own Dawn Service.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
