Cliff Springs by leestevo
180 / 365

Cliff Springs

Due to lack of rain since Cyclone Damien in February, the water level has dropped significantly.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
