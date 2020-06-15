Sign up
184 / 365
Gregory Gorge Lookout
We spend 3 awesome nights at Gregory Gorge. It is owned by Yindjibarndi Aboriginal people so we got permission for our Red Dog 4wdrive Club to camp here for the weekend. We had a great time. More photos to come.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
australia
,
western australia
,
pilbara
,
gregory gorge
