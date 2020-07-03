Previous
Pyramid Hill by leestevo
186 / 365

Pyramid Hill

Driving around the Pilbara area in Western Australia
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
50% complete

Kathy A ace
That’s a very cool hill
July 6th, 2020  
Margo ace
this is so beautiful FAV
July 6th, 2020  
