188 / 365
Sunset at Kialrah Pool
We went camping on the camping at Kialrah Pool, Warrambie Station, near Karratha, WA
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
sunset
,
australia
,
western australia
,
karratha
