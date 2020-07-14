Previous
Inthanoona Station by leestevo
192 / 365

Inthanoona Station

Inthanoona Statiion was a pastoral head station in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which functioned from the 1860s to the 1890s. The picture above is the stone yards for the cattle and/ or sheep.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Lee-Ann

