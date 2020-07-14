Sign up
Inthanoona Station
Inthanoona Statiion was a pastoral head station in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which functioned from the 1860s to the 1890s. The picture above is the stone yards for the cattle and/ or sheep.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Lee-Ann
@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Tags
stone
,
australia
,
western australia
,
pilbara
,
karratha
