Paradise in the Pilbara by leestevo
Paradise in the Pilbara

I love exploring the Pilbara region in Western Australia. We found this oasis - a small river with giant lily pads.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely scene.
July 23rd, 2020  
