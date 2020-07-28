Previous
Sunset at Cleaverville Beach by leestevo
196 / 365

Sunset at Cleaverville Beach

We went camping last weekend. Saw awesome sunsets & sunrises.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Lee-Ann

@leestevo
Around Australia in 20 years. Original born & lived in south west of Sydney. Now we are currently live in our caravan travelling around Australia...
53% complete

